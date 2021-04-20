Ibadan museum promises to do more on research

The New Curator, National Museum of Unity, Ibadan, Prince Sikiru Adedoyin, has promised to improve research into the tangible and intangible cultural heritage, including material and non-material culture of Nigeria.

Adedoyin made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ibadan.

He said the outfit would also support the administration of national museums, antiquities and monuments throughout the country.

Adedoyin said that the museum would liaise with the national museums and other outlets as regards antiquities, science and technology, warfare, arts and crafts, architecture, natural history, educational and research services.

He promised to collaborate with the Oyo State Government and other relevant stakeholders regarding the management of museums and preservation of antiquities and monuments, especially those declared to be national antiquities.

“We shall carry out investigations on the repatriation of heritage resources which have been…