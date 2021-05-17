I won’t surrender to hydra-headed gridlock — Sanwo-Olu

…Lagos bit more than it can chew on Lagos-Badagry expressway

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

IT will be exactly two years that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu took over the reins of governance in Lagos on May 29.

Two weeks to the time, like a brilliant scholar, who is in a hurry to show his parents his report card, the governor reeled out his achievements after 714 days in office, saying he would have done more but for the COVID-19 pandemic. He also spoke on the challenges of governing the centre of excellence and why Lagos must get it right

On what he has done and the challenges since he became governor

I count our mandate by the days. For me, I know what it means to sleep and wake up every day and you have that huge challenge on you. It is a challenge of honour, of immense trust and a sense of belief that people have given to you. So, as tough as the job is and looking for that job and asking God to give you that job, it is also a very difficult job. So, two years into it,…