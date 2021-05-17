Oluwo lacks proper cultural orientation — Elebuibon

…As traditionalists warn monarch against improper behaviour

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A renowned Ifa Priest and Araba of Osogbo, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon has disclosed that the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi lacks the proper cultural orientation of a Yoruba traditional ruler.

This is as traditional practitioners under the aegis of ‘Isokan Orunmila’ also warned Oba Akanbi to desist from ridiculing Yoruba tradition to avoid facing the consequences.

This was disclosed at a one day ‘Ifa Unity Conference’ held in Osogbo, Osun state capital at the weekend.

Speaking to newsmen at the event, Elebuibon, who was the guest speaker, stated that there is no way a King in Yorubaland will not be linked to tradition because he is enthroned only after Ifa might have been consulted.

Oluwo is not an example of a proper Yoruba traditional ruler, because he was chosen without proper recourse to tradition. That is a major setback and one of the problems our…