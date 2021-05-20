Restructuring Call: Ned Nwoko writes Buhari, wants President to grant full autonomy to LGA, State Assemblies, Judiciary

.asks Ohanaeze, Afenefere, Arewa, PANDEF, Other groups to give total support

…calls on NASS to give legal backing to Southern Govs’ resolutions

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Billionaire Lawyer and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ned Nwoko has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to grant full autonomy to the local government councils to facilitate their revenue allocation directly from the federation accounts.

He also asked that the same treatment be given to state houses of assembly and the judiciary just as he called on the national assembly to enact laws to legal backing to the recent resolutions of the southern governors.

Nwoko in an open letter to Buhari, a copy of which he made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Thursday said giving heed to the issue was the only to bring peace, unity, progress, security, and sustainable development to the…