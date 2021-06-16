3 soldiers, 7 ISWAP fighters feared killed in Damboa village attack







By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

Three soldiers and seven members of the factional Boko Haram sect were feared dead on Tuesday evening in Kwamdi Village of Gumsuri Ward, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, local sources said on Wednesday.

According to impeccable sources, who spoke to our Correspondent in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, said the fighters arrived in the evening around 5 O’clock to fight the soldiers’ position in order to move their weapons into the Sambisa Forest.

“The military location is around their areas of passage and they have been denied operations along that axis for a while now only to resume probably because they are carrying heavy weapons and could not afford going through Damboa axis.

“Locals who saw them confirmed that they’re carrying heavy weapons aside from the ones they carted away from the soldiers who abandoned their base when they were being overwhelmed,” Our source added.

Another source, who…





