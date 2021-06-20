Constitution Review: Ongoing excercise waste of time, Says Bode George







Chief Bode George

… Advises FG To Consider 2014 Confab report for restructuring of the country

By Demola Akinyemi

Former National Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George has described the ongoing constitution review embarked upon by the Senate as a waste of time and the nation’s resources could not achieve any tangible results.

The PDP chieftain instead, advised the Federal government to revisit the 2014 report of the Constitutional Conference which he said was most appropriate to effect the restructuring of the country.

He spoke on a local private Radio Diamond FM 88.7 radio Programme, “Ijoba Alagbada” monitored in Ilorin on Sunday.

Chief George who observed that the present agitations across the country is as a result of disenchantment by the people who are not satisfied with the feedbacks they are getting from the center advised the government to devolve the power at the Center to the federating units so that people at the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper