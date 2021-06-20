My 35-Year Survival in Military: Retd Admiral Oni, who was there when rebels caught, murdered Samuel Doe





Admiral Anthony Oni(retd)

*‘I saw children jubilating in barrack when Abacha died’

By Charles Kumolu, Deputy Editor

Admiral Anthony Oni(retd), retired from the Nigerian Navy as Chief of Policy and Plans, a position next to the Chief of Naval Staff in hierarchy. He is a former Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command. Prior to his retirement, he had acted as the Chief of Naval Staff when Admiral Samuel Afolayan voluntarily retired from service.

In this interview, Oni, who recently clocked 70, x-rays Nigeria’s security challenges, submitting that solution is not with the military but the civilian authorities. Oni, the first Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group, ECOMOG, Navy Task Force Commander in Liberia, also provides a glimpse into the high wire politics that characterised military rule, revealing why he didn’t have his career cut short in an era of military coups. He also gives an eyewitness account of the murder…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper