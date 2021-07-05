Aderinokun extends charitable gesture to Mowe, Magboro residents





Chief Olumide Aderinokun continued his charitable gesture in Ogun Senatorial District with the commissioning of borehole projects in Mowe and Magboro communities in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area on Friday.

The borehole projects executed by the Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun is aimed at helping people with easy access to portable drinking water.

In addition to the borehole projects, two water tanks were mounted and generators were provided to pump the water when there is epileptic power supply.

Chief Aderinokun’s gesture came as a delight to the host communities which had key stakeholders including traditional rulers, youth leaders, market leaders and PDP executives in attendance.

