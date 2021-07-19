[SPONSORED] Who moved my cheese? An exposition into the changing dynamics of the traditional business environment







Coronation Merchant Bank experts analyse the changing business dynamics and evolution in technology.

Internal Strategy Header

The book – Who moved my cheese by Dr. Spenser Johnson – is both a literal masterpiece and is indisputably relevant in modern leadership and business strategy. It is a tale of four characters who lived in a maze and their love for cheese. The lessons hidden in the stories have resonated in corporate board rooms and guided business decisions for decades.

Businesses exist to further the interest of their promoters, either in terms of financial returns or social impact. Organizations thrive on the value they can generate for stakeholders and how much their customers are willing to pay for such value.

Despite the uncertainties that exist currently in our world and an ever-expanding scope of divergence in opinions of professionals around the world on the best business models and strategies to employ so as to ensure a competitive edge, there has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper