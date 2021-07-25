APC clears Ogun LG polls





.

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) on Sunday released the results of the 2021 Local Government elections for the Chairmanship position for all the 20 local government areas in the State, with the All Progressives Congress (APC), winning all.

Announcing the results at the OGSIEC headquarters in Abeokuta, the Chairman of the Commission, Babatunde Osibodu said eight political parties participated fully in the elections.

He announced that All Progressives Congress won overwhelmingly in all the local governments.

He said the results for Councillorship are still been collated, promising to make it public as soon as they were ready.

According to Osibodu, Odulate Olashile of the All Progressives Congress emerged winner for Sagamu Local Government after garnering 20, 935 valid votes, for Ijebu- East, Mr Adewale Saliu Adedayo, also of APC, has 9,960 votes.

For Ijebu North, APC’s Odusanya Omobolaji came has 25, 701…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper