Wife of Benue Lands Commissioner kidnapped in Makurdi

The wife of the Benue State Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Mrs. Ann Unenge, has been reportedly kidnapped by unknown armed men in Makurdi town.

The abduction of Mrs. Unenge is coming less than one week after the kidnap of the wife of a medical doctor and another house wife in the town.

Vanguard gathered that Mrs. Unenge was waylaid, Thursday evening, and taken away by her abductors shortly after driving into town from Daudu, a town less than 10 kilometers from Makurdi.

According to the family source, “she could have been trailed from Daudu to the High Level Area of Makurdi town where they forcefully took her away around 6pm to unknown destination.”

Contracted, her husband and member of the Benue State Executive Council, Bernard Unenge who confirmed the kidnap of his wife said her…





