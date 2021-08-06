AGEGE LG RUNOFF: LASIEC promises credible election, as PDP, APC beg for security





LASIEC Chairman, Justice Ayotunde Philips

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, has reassured Agege residents of a peaceful and credible runoff election in Ward F of Agege Local Government Area.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ forum for Ward F, LASIEC Chairman, Justice Ayotunde Philips, represented by the Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Bunmi Omosehinde, explained that the reason for the rerun in the ward was because there was no clear winner.

“You know we are just coming from an election, so everything is ready and the joy is that the runoff is just between the All Progressive Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“Due to the fact that there was no clear winner of the councillorship election. People should come out to vote and know that their security is guaranteed.”

Olasehinde urged both candidates to sign a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, assuring the commission of a peaceful election come…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper