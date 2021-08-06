PSG emerge as favourites to land Messi







Soccer Football – La Liga Santander – FC Barcelona v SD Huesca – Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain – March 15, 2021 Barcelona’s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Albert Gea

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to hand Lionel Messi an enormous contract worth €40m (£34m) a year after tax as the Argentine closes in on a sensational move to Parc des Princes.

Messi’s wish to stay at Barcelona was dashed after the club confirmed on Thursday that they could not figure out a way to make a contract extension work within La Liga’s financial regulations, and PSG have been chasing his signature for the past 24 hours.

ALSO READ: Onikeku named AFN Technical Director

Chelsea have also been suggested as potential suitors, but PSG are well ahead in the race for his signature, and when you see the kind of numbers they’re suggesting, it’s not hard to see why.

According to L’Equipe, PSG are prepared to hand Messi a ludicrous £34m per season (after tax) to convince…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper