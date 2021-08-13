Mohammed Fawehinmi didn’t die of COVID-19 – Family





….Says no date fixed for burial

....As Buhari, Akeredolu, Sanwo-Olu, NLC mourn

By Dayo Johnson, Victor Ahiuma-Young, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Henry Ojelu & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Family of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, yesterday, dismissed reports that the head of the family, Mohammed Fawehinmi, died of COVID-19 complications.

Addressing a press conference, the younger sister of the deceased, Mrs. Basirat Fawehinmi-Biobaku, and a friend of the family, Lanre Arogundade, said the family is waiting for a full medical report on the cause of his death.

They also said that the family is yet to decide on a burial date for the late Mohammed.

They told journalists that the family will hold necessary consultations and announce a date, once a brother to the deceased, Saheed, arrives from the United States of America.

Arogundade said: “With the passage of Mohammed Fawehinmi, Saheed takes over as the head of the family. He is not in Nigeria now. He resides in the USA and he is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper