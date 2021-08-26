Anyanacho has made us proud — FUTO VC

[ad_1]





Olympic Medalist, Chika Chukwumerije and Tokyo 2020 debut Olympic Elizabeth Anyanacho paid a courtesy visit to the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Prof. Mrs. Nnenna Oti.

The duo, who were accompanied by the Commissioner of Sports in Imo state, Hon. Ogu Daniel Chike were received by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Emeka Emmanuel Oguzie, who represented the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nnenna Oti; who is the first-ever female Vice-Chancellor in FUTO’s 41-year history.

Elizabeth, who is a 400 level student of Statistics of the University, represented Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the Taekwondo female -67kg category.

In doing so, Elizabeth became the first woman in 16 years to represent Nigeria at the Olympics in the Taekwondo event: and the second woman ever in the nation’s history.

Chukwumerije, who graduated with a B.Eng Mechanical from FUTO in 2005, thanked the University for extending the support to Elizabeth 15 years after. “I was in…

Source: Vanguard Newspaper