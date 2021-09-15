Customs to deploy 50 boats to fight smuggling — Official





The Zonal Cordinator, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Zone A, ACG Modupe Aremu on Tuesday said that 50 border patrol boats would be deployed to fight smuggling on the waterways.

Aremu, who disclosed this during a working visit at the Western Marine Command (WMC) of customs, said that 520 marine custom officers would also be deployed to the command.

According to her, the boats and officers are being deployed to ensure that the waterways are secured effectively.

“The Comptroller General of Customs is aware that commands are short of officers and due to the ongoing recruitment, soon, officers will be trained for deployment to commands,” she said.

Aremu also called for collaboration in the fight against illicit drugs and said that more results would be achieved with intelligence gathering.

Apart from WMC, she also visited the Kirikiri Light Terminal (KLT) and the Lagos Industrial command.

At the KLT, Aremu emphasised on proper examination, which she noted…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper