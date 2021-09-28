We must provide decent jobs or face severe consequences, Ngige warns





Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has urged employers of labor and labor unions to pay greater attention to the formalization of workers across the federation, warning that unemployment and indecent jobs are huge incubators of national insecurity.

Senator Ngige made the call while addressing a joint visit by the leaders of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the National Pension Commission, PENCOM, in Abuja.

According to him, “insecurity as you rightly pointed out is caused by people who feel cheated by the society. They carry arms, weapons to vent their anger on the elites. So, the elites in Nigeria are in danger, including me, all of us. Hence, the sooner we start talking to elites in employer organizations like yours, IPMAN, the better. So we can curb this malady and prevent it from escalating.

“When you referred to the nexus…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper