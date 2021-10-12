APC Support Group writes Gov Buni, says Osinbajo perfect replacement for Buhari

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

A support group within the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, the Progressives Consolidation Group PCG has written the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the party on the need to support Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 when the latter finishes his second term in office.

In a letter dated 8th October 2021 and signed by one of its leaders, Dr Aliyu Kurfi, the group said Osinbajo “is the best qualified to consolidate the nationalistic legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari as the second citizen and strategic insider who is most conversant with the national policies and rhythms of governance of Mr. President”.

The Buni leadership had on October 4 written the PCG, approving it’s application as one of he support groups within the party.

The PCG said its ongoing nationwide mobilization towards co-opting Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the party’s presidential…