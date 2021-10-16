2023 election: Zone president to South East for equity – Archbishop

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos. Most Rev. Alfred Adewale-Martins, on Friday said that it would be justified to zone the Nigerian presidency in the 2023 General election to the Southeast.

Adewale-Martins, a guest at the ongoing 2021 Catholic Women Organisation of Nigeria (CWON) in Lagos, said, for the sake of equity and justice, the president should come from the Igbo-speaking part of the country.

Addressing newsmen at ST. Leo’s Church, Ikeja, Lagos, venue of the event, Adewale-Martins said that other zones of the country have had their fair share of the highest political position, except the southeast zone.

The gospel preacher called for true federal structure as remedy for the unending agitations for self actualisation by various ethnic nationalities that make up the country.

“There is nothing wrong with the federal system of government as stipulated by the founding fathers, but the way it is being practiced in the Nigeria polity is the deformity of the society.

“If well…