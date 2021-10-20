Lekki incident a dark spot for Nigeria -Afenifere

File photo

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Wednesday, lampooned the attitude of the Federal Government and the police to youths who called for the disbandment of State Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, on October 20, 2020, saying it will continue to be a dark stain on the country.

Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, insisted that the high handed manner with which the police treated those who peacefully organized rallies to commemorate one year of the misadventure at Lekki Toll Gate, “clearly shows that the government and the police have not demonstrated that the lessons inherent in October 20, 2020 mean anything to them.”

The statement reads: “Not only that, the failure of the government to fulfill the promises made by President Muhammadu Buhari on the issue has added to the list of how the government continue to alienate itself from the people”.

It would be recalled that unspecified lives of…