It is illegal to erect billboards in Enugu without approval, Agency warns

Enugu State Structure for Signage Advertisement Agency (ENSSAA) says it is now illegal for any person or group to erect billboards and structure for signage in the state without approval from the agency.

The General Manager of ENSSAA, Mr Ike Ezugwu, stated this on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Ezugwu said the law establishing the agency said licences and permits must be issued to individuals and organisations for construction and placement of outdoor structures in any part of the state.

“So it is unlawful for any person to erect, construct, enlarge and operate outdoor structures without first being registered with the agency.

“And once we identify those without approval, we remove them and the owner bears the cost of removing it.

“It is our responsibility to control, regulate and monitor them.

“By licensing them, we have them in our database,” Ezugwu said.

He…