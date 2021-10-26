State of the Nation: Expose sponsors of banditry, terrorism in Nigeria — KAICIID tells FG

.

…Says it’s not enough to buy Super Tucano Fighter Jets

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID), has called on the Federal Government to name the sponsors of terrorism and banditry in Nigeria.

The organisation, which further asked President Muhammadu Buhari to deal decisively with the terrorism financiers, made the call at a one day round table discussion on ‘Insecurity in Nigeria and the Way Forward’ which was held in Abuja on Monday.

According to the convener of the event, Rev. Fr. Stephen Ojapah (MSP), it had become imperative that sponsors of insecurity in our midst must be specifically identified; adding that their motives involved destabilising the system.

He said, “Insecurity has set Nigeria on the reverse gear. Our Nation has suffered untold hardships and setbacks. Bandits and other terrorist organizations have had a field day. Causing havoc to all citizens of this…