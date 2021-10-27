Family pays N5m ransom for kidnapped nursery pupils





*We’re not aware of ransom paid — Police

By Dayo Johnson, AKURE

The two nursery school pupils, Fikayo and Bolu abducted by gunmen in Akure, the Ondo state capital four days ago have regained their freedom after payment of N5 million ransom by their parents.

Recall that the two sisters of same mother were last week Friday abducted by gunmen in front of their mother’s house when she parked her ash-coloured Toyota Camry vehicle to open the gate of her house at Leo area in Akure, the state capital.

They were returning from an outing when the incident occurred.

The mother who left the girls inside the vehicle to open the gate came back not to find both her children and vehicle where she parked it at about 8:30pm.

Reliable family source told Vanguard in Akure that they were released by their captors at about 10p.m. on Tuesday.

The victims, Fikayo two-year-old and Bolu, four-year-old have since…





