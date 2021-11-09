Alleged N3bn fraud: EFCC presents first witness against former NSITF boss, Olejeme





•Witness denies having any form of transactions with accused

•As EFCC says it has over 78 witnesses for testimonies

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The trial of former Chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Ngozi Olejeme, continued yesterday before Justice Maryam Hassan of the FCT High Court Jabi, with the testimony of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s first prosecution witness, Malam Salihu Dantsoho Sadiq, in the alleged N3 billion money laundering criminal charges.

At yesterday’s proceedings, the PW-1 in his evidence, denied knowing or ever transacting any direct business with the accused person.

The witness, who claimed to be a Bureau De Change operator, admitted transacting business in relation to the Social Insurance Trust Fund NSITF through one Henry Sambo for purchase of foreign exchange.

Led in evidence by EFCC counsel, Steve Odiase, the witness informed the court that the transactions involved millions of naira and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper