Nigerian builders shouldn’t compromise standards, says Oboh





Pastor Peter Oboh

Rescue operations ongoing at the site of the collapsed.

The ex-Commonwealth boxing champion-turned cleric, Peter Oboh, has expressed sadness over the collapsed Ikoyi building and condoled with the families that lost loved ones in the tragedy.

Also, Oboh cautioned against builders cutting corners, compromising standards, thereby endangering lives.

He told newsmen in Lagos on Monday, “I use this opportunity to send my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Ikoyi collapsed building.

“That took the lives of many plus the developer few days ago in Lagos State.

“However, I think this should be a warning to many Nigerians, both rich and poor, to avoid looking for a short cut to success.

“In trying to make and save money, such poor professional conducts end up fulfilling the old British adage — penny wise and pounds foolish.”

Peter Oboh said it was foolish to lost lives “in a totally avoidable…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper