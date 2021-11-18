CBN interventions well-thought-out responses — Nwanisobi





The Director of Corporate Communications, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Osita Nwanisobi, says the apex bank’s 37 intervention programmes in the economy are responses to socio-economic situations and exigencies.

Nwanisobi spoke at an Editors Master Class with the theme: Central Bank of Nigeria Interventions as Fulcrum for Economic Diversification, organised by the Centre for Financial Journalism in Lagos.

CBN interventions are in healthcare, agriculture, creative industry and infrastructure, among others.

Nwanisobi said the interventions were also in line with the pledge of the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, to run a people-centric central bank upon assumption of office.

He said that the interventions were a conscious effort by the CBN to ensure that all Nigerians, whatever their status, benefit from the economy.

The interventions, according to him, do not just happen, but are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper