Tor Tiv becomes 10th Chancellor of UNIBEN





Prof. James Ayatse, the Tor Tiv in Benue was on Monday in Benin installed the 10th substantive Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

Recall that Ayatse succeeded the deposed Emir of Kano, Malam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

The installation coincided with the launch of a book to mark the Golden Jubilee anniversary of the institution established in 1970, which could not hold in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

In his acceptance speech, the new chancellor announced prize for best well-behaved student of the institution, beginning from 2022 academic session.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the visitor of the University for finding him worthy of the position.

“This new assignment is a familiar terrain and I promise to work diligently with the management of this institution to take the University to a greater height.

"I am not unaware of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper