NEITI to begin oil bunkering, illegal mining monitoring





By Obas Esiedesa

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji yesterday revealed that the agency would soon commence the monitoring of oil bunkering and illegal mining activities in the country to determine how much revenue is being lost to the criminal ventures.

Dr. Orji disclosed this Abuja at the Inauguration of the Communication/Civil Society Steering Committee of NEITI board and the presentation of 2019 Industry report.

He said NEITI has “established a platform and a framework to expand our monitoring system to illegal mining activities and illegal oil bunkering activities across the country as part of our mandate”.

He also disclosed that the 2020 Industry Reports were at the final stage and would be released soon.

He explained that the Civil Society Steering Committee whose membership is drawn from CSOs, trade unions, media and academia was an advisory committee of the NEITI…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper