Obasanjo’s govt was reluctant to find Bola Ige’s killers —Akande

By Dayo Johnson, with agency report

FORMER interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bisi Akande, has alleged that the government of former President Olusegun Obasanjo was reluctant to find the killers of Bola Ige.

Akande added that after Ige’s murder, a copy of the former minister’s letter of resignation from Obasanjo’s government was found in his bedroom, in Abuja.

Ige, former Attorney-General of the Federation during Obasanjo’s tenure, was killed on December 23, 2001.

In his autobiography, ‘My Participations’, unveiled on Thursday, Akande said some people in Obasanjo’s government decided to deal with Ige because of the late minister’s popularity.

The former governor of Osun state wrote: “I believe what brought problem for Uncle Bola was his charisma, his relentless pursuit of the common good and his magical popularity with the Yoruba people. I knew he might…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper