FG committed to utilisation of water resources for economic growth —Minister





By Adeola Badru

The Federal Government has said that it is committed to ensure effective utilization of water resources for economic growth of the country.

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr . Suleiman Adamu , stated this in Ibadan on Thursday, during a sensitisation workshop on national water resources masterplan and United Nations Water Convention for Stakeholders in the Southwest geo-political zone, held at the conference centre of the University of Ibadan.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, noted that federal government in 2014, approved a 16-year National Water Resources Master Plan with Japan to ensure proper management and development of the nation’s water resources.

Speaking further, she said this was aimed at ensuring a sustainable management of water resources and achieve accelerated growth in all sectors of the country’s economy.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper