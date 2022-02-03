End discrimination against hijab, Muslim women urge FG





By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

A coalition of 13 Muslim women’s organisations in Nigeria has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and governors to end discrimination against Muslims for wearing hijab (Islamic headscarf).

The coalition made the plea on Tuesday during a press briefing to commemorate the 2022 World Hijab Day, in Abuja with the theme: ‘Hijab is Our Crown, not Our Crime’.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Hajiya Maryam Ahman, noted that several cases of anti-hijab sentiments and other discriminatory practices against Muslim females were recorded in schools within Kwara and Ogun states as well as the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, orientation camp, in Akwa Ibom state last year.

According to her, religious discrimination is a major setback for the country and must be addressed urgently.

She said, “We call on our governments at all levels to create and provide services that cater to all, including those whose appearance is defined by their belief…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper