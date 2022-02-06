Don cautions youths against quick wealth





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The misadventure of young people to ‘get rich quick,’ is fast gaining momentum. People as young as 17 years old have been seen to engage in suspected ritual killings, yahoo yahoo, drug peddling and the like.

These young people with misplaced priority chase after ill-gotten wealth at the expense of building an enduring future. Worried by this, a Professor of Administrative and Commercial Law, Thomas Oyelami of the University of Jos urged youths to put their priorities right.

In a chat with Vanguard in Jos, Professor Oyelami recalled how his father took him from Ogbomosho in Oyo State at a tender age to tend a shop in Jos, Plateau State, saying, “My father was a farmer in our village, a polygamist with many children, he could not afford to send me to secondary school after my primary education so he brought me to Jos to an uncle who was equally overburdened with challenges to stay and work as a shop boy.

“At that time, (1969), the…





