Bandits attack Kebbi Deputy Governor’s convoy





By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

The convoy of colonel Samaila Yombe(retired) the deputy governor of Kebbi state was on Tuesday night attacked by armed bandits at the heart of Kanya village around 8 pm.

According to his chief press secretary Abdullahi Yalmo who confirmed the attack said a police ASP Idris Umar Libata was killed during the attack after they engaged the bandits in a gun duel.

Yalmo explained that his principal was in the company of the commanding officer zuru army barracks to console the families of the people of the community who lost their sons during the recent bandits’ attack which claimed the lives of at least 68 local vigilantes and scores of civilians in the state.

The CPS noted that God saved his principal but unfortunately the deputy governor lost one among his details, SP Nafiu Abubakar the Kebbi state police image maker again didn’t take his calls to confirm the killing of the police officer

Source: Vanguard Newspaper