IPOB denies recruitment of new ESN operatives, says ‘politicians recruiting criminals’





By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB Thursday said that it is not recruiting operatives of Eastern Security Network, ESN, raising the alarm over the alleged recruitment of fake operatives of ESN, which it said is to unleash terror on the people.

IPOB also alleged that some wicked politicians are recruiting cultists and criminals to create confusion and unleash mayhem on innocent people in South East with the aim of blaming their action on IPOB and ESN.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, Purported recruitment by ESN is fake, sponsored by criminals” warn Igbo youths not to be part of the recruitment otherwise face the consequences the outcome of such fake recruitment.

IPOB’s statement read, “We the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to alert the world, particularly Biafrans, that some unscrupulous elements in our land are recruiting cultists and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper