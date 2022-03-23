Electoral Act: Reps condemn judgement, warn Malami not to deny national right of appeal





By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

House of Representatives, Wednesday, vehemently condemned the judgement of a federal high court in Umuahia, Abia State which ordered the deletion of section 84(12) of the electoral act.

The House also took a resolution to formally write a letter of complaints to the National Judicial Council, NJC.

The House also urged the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubarkar Malami SAN to tarry a while and not to frustrate or deny the national right of appeal until the last day of appeal as given by the law.

