Burna Boy credits self as highest paid African artiste





By Joy Mazoje



Multiple award winner, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has posed himself as the highest-paid musician in the history of Africa.

Oluwa Burna who declared 2022 as the year of love and light, took to his Twitter handle gloating about achieving power on Saturday, March 26.

The Grammy Award winner stated that though money isn’t what gives him satisfaction, it did not stay away from the truth that he earns a whole lot of it. He tweeted.

READ ALSO: Davido celebrates clearance of his long-awaited N80million Lamborghini

“I said money doesn’t satisfy me and it’s my Truth buy it Doesn’t change the fact that I’m the highest paid artist in the History of African music. Believe it or not.”

His statement brought quite a number of mixed reactions as some of his followers altercated him as they compared him with some of his colleagues, from the likes of Davido and Wizkid.

A couple of tweets he posted, got a handful of his fans…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper