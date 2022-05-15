Lagos agog as reggae artistes excite fans to honour late Bob Marley





No fewer than 15 reggae musicians on Saturday in Lagos excited their fans in a musical festival held in honour of late reggae legend, Bob Marley.

The musical festival featured renowned artistes like King Wadada, Baba Fryo, Mervellous Benji, Lamlam, Black Cymean, Faya, Bclean, Benja O, Bunny as well as budding reggae artistes and comedians.

The artistes performed Bob Marley’s hit songs, leaving their fans with nostalgic feelings.

The musical festival was tagged “Ehi Reggae Jamz Festival”, held at Ehi Resorts, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Bob Marley who was born Feb. 6, 1945, died May 11, 1981, at the age of 36 from cancer.

While he lived, he was considered as the most influential reggae star that used his music to fight against injustice, oppression and inequality in the society, regardless of race and religion.

The organiser of the show, King Wadada, said the musical festival was to uphold the reggae genre of music to reposition it…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper