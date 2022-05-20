Soludo presents N170bn revised budget





By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

GOVERNOR of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo yesterday presented a revised budget of N170 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.

He informed the state lawmakers that he inherited a red treasury and pervasive insecurity, which appeared to be slowing down the momentum of his administration.

The revised budget size is N28 billion higher than the existing appropriation of N142 billion presented by his predecessor, Willie Obiano.

In the revised budget, capital expenditure increased from N81 billion to N108 billion, while recurrent expenditure increased marginally by 0.79% from N60 billion.

The governor said he left the budget on security unchanged, while counting on off budget resources from donations to augment.

Soludo said: "The purpose of the 2022 revised budget is to reflect current realities, challenges, and priorities of the new administration and Ndi Anambra. We are undaunted by the state of the…







