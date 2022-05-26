Presidency: Jonathan still in the race, puts APC screening on hold





…Ex-president’s emergence as consensus candidate gains momentum

…North prefers him to other APC contenders, says a source in GEJ’s camp

…Bayelsa APC chairman to consult register to confirm Jonathan’s membership

By Soni Daniel, Clifford Ndujihe & Sam Oyadongha, ABUJA

Contrary to reports that immediate past president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, is out of the race for the presidential ticket of the ruling All progressives Congress, APC, because he did not submit his nomination form, Vanguard gathered yesterday that he is still in the race.

Sources said he submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms to the party. However, party leaders could not confirm, yesterday, if he has left the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the APC.

Some leaders of the PDP, led by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, early in the week, met Jonathan to convince him to remain in the PDP and attend the party’s presidential convention on Saturday.

The move to include…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper