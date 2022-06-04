SOKAPU seeks establishment of  Southern Kaduna Development Commission 





Distributes relief materials to IDPs from Gov Wike’s N200 m donation

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) has sought for the establishment of Southern Kaduna Development Commission to cater for the over 148 communities in the region displaced by terrorists.

The union also commenced distribution of relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons in Southern Kaduna which included 180 bags of rice, 100 bags of beans, 80 bags of Garri, 200 packs of pampers, 200 cartons of Indomie.and 100 tins of vegetable oil.

Other items purchased for distribution included educational items, food and medical needs, among others.

“Over 148 communities have been displaced in the region by terrorists in the last few years,” said SOKAPU President, Jonathan Asake while flagging off the distribution of the materials,

He said the relief materials were bought from the share of money SOKAPU gor from Rivers State Governor ;Nyesom Wike’s N200…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper