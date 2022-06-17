Lady who tweeted abduction of 17 residents in Abuja found





By Kingsley Omonobi

Police in Abuja Friday found a resident of the FCT, Safiyanu Amira, the lady who raised the alarm on Twitter alleging that 17 persons, including three pregnant women and their children, were kidnapped randomly at the Apo district of Abuja by persons dressed on Police uniforms.

Recall that in a series of tweets, Amira alleged that she and the other victims were abducted at gunpoint after the gunmen came knocking on their doors and as soon as the door is opened, the men in police uniforms took them into a standby/waiting vehicle and later drove to unknown destinations.

She had also tweeted the locations of the alleged kidnappers, saying they did not know she was with a phone.

When contacted on the development on Tuesday, FCT Police Command had noted it was investigating the alleged abductions.

However, on Friday, in a statement, the FCT Police Command debunked the allegation of kidnapping noting that it had found Amira and she “is currently…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper