Sokoto APC loses 3000 supporters, 2 Governorship, House Of Reps aspirants to PDP in Sokoto





By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has lost 3000 supporters, 2 governorship aspirants, and a house of representatives aspirants to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State.

Speaking at Ginginya stadium the venue of the defection event, the leader of the defectors and a member representing Illela/ Gwadabawa Federal constituency Abdullahi Balarabe Salame said they took a crucial decision at a crucial moment.

Salame who was the former governorship aspirant under the platform of the APC withdrew from the contest a few moments before to the commencemeSokoto primary election which see the emergence of former Deputy Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto.

“APC in Sokoto State has turned to one man Show who plays god not knowing that a tree does not make a forest”. Says Salame.

” All APC structures have collapsed into the PDP will ensure the PDP victory in a wide margin come 2023.

Others who defectees along with Salame are member representing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper