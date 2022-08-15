You detained Kanu calling for referendum, negotiate with terrorists – IPOB lawyer berates FG





By Biodun Busari

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu’s lead lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for negotiating with terrorists while the IPOB separatist agitator languishes in the custody of the security agencies.

Ejiofor, on Sunday, said this in reaction to the revelation by the Presidential media aide, Garba Shehu that the terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train in March fooled his principal.

Shehu disclosed in an interview with BBC Hausa that the Nigerian government negotiated with the bandits, and met their demand but the assailants failed to release the hostages as promised.

In his reaction, Kanu’s lawyer in a statement titled, ‘Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom is sacrosanct’ said his client has the right to call for self-determination, but the government punishes him, whereas terrorists are playing on the intelligence of the government.

Ejiofor said, “The Federal Government is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper