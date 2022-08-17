Despite epileptic supply, power sector records modest feats





By Agorua Alfred

Despite several challenges, the Nigeria’s power sector has recorded modest achievements since privatization in 2013, according to the Director of Marketing and Sponsorship, Nigeria Power Sector Awards Limited, Racheal Salehu.

Unfortunately, she said, ‘these improvements and progress are often overshadowed by the challenges in the sector’.

She said: “We believe that it is time to highlight, showcase and celebrate the improvements and progress so far achieved within the power sector, in the form of an annual power sector award event. It is on this basis, that we are organizing the Nigeria Power Sector Awards, which we intend to become the premier power sector award event in Nigeria.

“The Awards aims to achieve three broad objectives – (i) to reward and incentivize organizations and individuals who have contributed in measurable ways to the improvements, growth and progress in the sector; (ii) to catalyze further improvements, growth,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper