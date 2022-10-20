Declare state of emergency in flood affected areas, FG, State govts told





By Gabriel Ewepu and Ezra Ukanwa

COALITION of International Non-Governmental Organizations, INGOs, Thursday, called on the Federal, State and Local Governments Areas to immediately declare a state of emergency in all states affected by the devastating flood.

They made the call for declaration of state of emergency at a media conference held in Abuja.

They called both federal and state governments to as a matter of urgency launch search and rescue missions to ensure trapped communities are evacuated to stop further deaths.

The Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Ene Obi, spoke on behalf of other country directors from CARE International, Hussaini Abdu; Plan International Nigeria, Usie Charles Emmamuzou; and Christian Aid, Tope Fashola.

Ene said the flood crisis currently in the country has gone beyond treating it with kid gloves as it is now a humanitarian crisis.

She particularly made reference to Anambra State, where 14,000 people in eight local…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper