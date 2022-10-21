Limited investments undermine $600m agric insurance market— Africa Re

By Rosemary Iwunze

Amidst several challenges in the agriculture sector of the Nigerian economy, insurance industry expert has hinted that an annual premium income estimated at $600million is lost to inadequate investment in the sector.

Disclosing this at the Africa Re’s Agriculture Insurance Workshop for Nigeria in Lagos, Deputy Managing Director/Chief Operating Officer of African Reinsurance Corporation, Africa Re, Mr. Ken Aghoghovbia, said that agriculture remains a key contributor to Nigeria’s gross domestic product, GDP, but is undermined by limited investments in the sector.

Aghoghovbia stated: “Agriculture remains a key contributor to Nigeria’s GDP, and like in many emerging economies, accounts for 30% of the country’s total economic output; providing employment to at least 35% of its over 200 million population.

“With sustained pressure on food security, arising from the increasing population and the government’s push to diversify the economy,…



