Why Peter Obi is best candidate for Nigeria – Ortom 





Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi as the best candidate for Nigeria.

Ortom made this assertion when Obi paid him a visit in Makurdi, the Benue state capital after visiting flood victims in the state.

According to Ortom, Obi is one of the finest presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections.

Ortom noted that Obi has the capacity to liberate Nigeria from economic and security challenges.

He said, “If Nigeria needs to make a choice, you are one of the finest candidates that we have in this country. In terms of education, in terms of character, in terms of performance, in terms of reaching out, in terms of being a pan-Nigerian, in terms of industrialisation, passion to ensure that our country is liberated from where we are; out of insecurity to security, and out of economic woes to economic vibrancy and out of lack to adequate social life, you have the capacity to make things…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper