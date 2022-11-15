Buhari tasks UN organ on racial segregation





President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday urged the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) to take advantage of its ongoing Confab to proffer solutions to the challenge of racism.

The president made the appeal in Lagos while declaring open the UNWTO Global Conference on Linking Tourism, Culture and the Creative Industries.

Represented by his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the president said the conference was an opportunity to define the future of tourism and address its challenges including racism discrimination.

Specifically, the president said racism was impeding the movement of people across border, thereby, affecting the growth of tourism

“It is an opportunity to define the future of tourism and what more can we do to make the movement of peoples across borders easier.

“It is also an opportunity to see how we can counter the nativist, ultra nationalist rhetoric of politicians who seek to demonise foreigners and promote racial segregation

“How…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper