Edo: Groups take campaign against gender-based violence to Gelegele communities





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – WORRIED by the high rate of unreported cases of gender-based violence (GBV), a group, Gbolekekro Women Empowerment and Development Organisation (GWEDO), has organized a two-day training for community leaders in the riverine communities of Edo state.

Among the several actions taken by the group to drive this home were awareness campaign which included interactive sessions and road march and they attracted participants from Gelegele.

Speaking, the Coordinator of the Group, Mrs Cynthia Buluebiere Bright, noted that the prevalence rate of GBV in the state could be attributed to the poor level of awareness of appropriate protective laws in these communities.

She explained that the essence of the training was for stakeholders to brainstorm on ways of nipping gender-based violence in the bud and to bringing perpetrators to book adding that the training would enlighten the people to speak out against GBV, show respect in work places…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper