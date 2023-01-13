Manufacturers urge FG to back Executive Orders with enabling laws





By Yinka Kolawole

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has emphasized the need for the Federal Government to back Executive Orders 003 and 005 with enabling laws in order to make them more effective in boosting domestic production. The Orders were meant to compel patronage of locally made products.

In an exclusive chat with Vanguard, Director General, MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, recalled that the association’s advocacy for improved patronage of made in Nigeria products in the nation’s public procurement value chain led to the issuance of Executive Orders 003 and 005, and the launching of the “Buy Naija Campaign” in 2017.

He, however, lamented that “there appears not to be in existence, a well structured platform for monitoring, evaluation, control and objective interrogation of the effectiveness of these orders”.

Executive Order 003 states that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) shall grant preference to local manufacturers of goods…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper